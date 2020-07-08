SEABROOK
Two boaters died and a 13-year-old girl was rescued in a marine mishap that was discovered Tuesday evening, the U.S. Coast Guard reported Wednesday.
A search began Tuesday over a vessel found washed up on El Jardin Beach in Pasadena, Coast Guard officials said.
A Station Houston boat crew recovered a 13-year-old girl, who notified the boat crew that two other people were still missing.
A response boat crew just after 8 a.m. Wednesday reported finding a body matching the description of a missing boater in his early 60s. About 3 p.m. Kemah Police Department's Marine Division found another body, this one matching the description of a missing boater in her early 30s. Both were found near Seabrook.
It was unclear late Wednesday what had caused the boaters to wind up in the water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.