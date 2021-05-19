DICKINSON
A Dickinson man accused of shooting three people in 2017 and free on bond was back behind bars this week, accused of committing another shooting in 2020.
Tony Trent Hall Jr., 27, had been released on bonds as high as $200,000 twice since his original arrest for aggravated assault arrest in 2017. A district court judge Monday revoked his bonds — nearly a year after he was implicated and charged in a drive-by shooting in Dickinson.
Between April 2017 and December 2020, Hall was arrested and booked into the Galveston County Jail four times and released on bond each time, according to court records.
The initial arrest came after Hall was charged in an Easter 2017 shooting in Dickinson that left three men wounded. He was charged with burglary in 2018.
In May 2020, Hall was accused in another shooting, according to police records. On May 6, a man in a truck pulled up to a home in the 2100 block of Avenue F in Dickinson and began shooting at another man who was in the driveway of the home.
No one was injured in the shooting, but a bullet struck a neighboring home, going through a wall and striking a microwave oven in the kitchen, according to an arrest affidavit.
The man targeted in the shooting identified Hall as the shooter, according to the affidavit. Hall was arrested on May 20, 2020, and charged with deadly conduct in the Avenue F shooting. In December 2020, he was indicted on a more serious charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Both times, Hall was released on bond.
In 2017, after the aggravated assault charges, Hall was released on $150,000 bond. In 2018, he was charged with burglary and released on $200,000 bond, according to court records. After his May 2020 arrest, he was again released on $200,000 bond.
That bond and the bonds from the four previous felony charges were revoked this week.
Cash bonds are meant to guarantee a person accused of a crime returns to court after being released from jail. Generally bond can’t be denied unless a person is accused of committing a felony after being charged with or convicted of other felonies.
A bill being considered by the Texas Legislature this year would allow magistrate judges to deny bail in more circumstances, including if an accused person poses a threat to community safety.
Amid efforts by civil rights groups to reform bond practices for people accused of low-level, non-violent crimes, some conservatives lawmakers have called for stricter rules on keeping people accused of violent crimes behind bars.
Hall has never been convicted of a violent crime, according to court records. He pleaded guilty to a felony drug charge in 2011, according to court records.
Hall was in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Thursday.
