SANTA FE
A woman was arrested Wednesday and accused of pulling a fire alarm at the Santa Fe Police Department while she was being booked into jail on other charges, according to police.
Alyssa Thornton, 25, of Santa Fe, was arrested and charged with causing a false alarm Wednesday after police were called to a disturbance at a trailer park on Ninth Street, according to a police complaint
The disturbance call was unfounded, but Thornton, who was stopped while walking away from the site of the call, was taken into custody on a warrant, according to the complaint.
When she arrived at the jail, Thornton became highly upset, refused to get out of the police car and refused to answer officers' questions, according to the complaint. Officers eventually were able to get her to the police department's booking area, where she was left alone while an officer gathered paperwork, according to the complaint.
While alone, Thornton pulled a fire alarm, according to the complaint.
The charge of causing a false alarm is typically a misdemeanor but is automatically upgraded to a state jail felony in incidents where the emergency involves a public service. State jail felonies are punishable by up to two years in a jail and a $10,000 fine.
Thornton also was charged with resisting arrest, according to police.
She was held on $5,391 bond and was still in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Friday morning, according to jail records.
The county jail has not been able to provide booking photographs for several days because of technical problems.
