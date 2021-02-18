HITCHCOCK
A La Marque man was shot and killed in Freddiesville, an unincorporated community just east of Hitchcock, on Wednesday evening, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
Tyreece Beverly, 21, died after being shot multiple times, Trochesset said.
The shooting happened about 2:40 p.m. in the 3400 block of Heron Drive in Freddiesville, Trochesset said. A 911 caller alerted police to the shooting, Trochesset said.
No other details about the incident were available Thursday, he said.
No arrests have been made in the death, and investigators hadn't identified a suspect, Trochesset said.
— John Wayne Ferguson
