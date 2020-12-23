DICKINSON
Police were searching Wednesday for a man they allege snuck into the apartment of his former girlfriend’s new boyfriend late Tuesday and shot him, officials said.
The victim was shot once, through the abdomen, and was transported to the hospital, said detective Lupe Vasquez, the Dickinson Police Department spokesman. He's expected to survive the wound, he said.
Officers at about 10:58 p.m. received a call about a shooting at the Church Village Apartments, 2902 Deats Road, Vasquez said.
Investigators believe a man crawled through the window into an apartment, at which point he got into a fight with the victim and shot him, Vasquez said.
The former boyfriend was last seen leaving the complex on foot, Vasquez said.
No criminal charges had been filed in the case as of early Wednesday.
