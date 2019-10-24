JAMAICA BEACH
A Jamaica Beach Police Department Officer was injured early Thursday morning, after a man fleeing police crashed a truck into a road block, the Galveston Police Department said.
The officer, who was not immediately identified, is in critical but stable condition at the University of Texas Medical Branch, the police said.
The driver of the truck, John Perkins, survived the crash and was charged with aggravated assault on a public servant, police said.
The crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. in the 16000 block of FM 3005, in the stretch of road between the entrance of the Galveston Island State Park and the Jamaica Beach city limits, according to the police department.
Police were responding to a call for help from the Lake Jackson Police Department, who earlier in the evening had tried and failed to stop Perkins in a chase that sometimes exceeded 100 mph, police said.
Police officers positioned two cars on FM 3005 in an attempt to prevent the truck from crossing a center line and driving into oncoming traffic, police said.
The cars were positioned where a grass median that separates part of the road begins, police said.
The truck was traveling east, toward the Galveston Seawall and more populated areas of the island, when the crash happened, police said.
As the truck passed the road block, it struck a Galveston Police Department vehicle and then made "catastrophic contact" with a Jamaica Beach vehicle, police said.
The Jamaica Beach car was lifted into the air and hit another vehicle, police said. The crash disabled the truck and Perkins was taken into custody, police said.
Jamaica Beach Police Department Chief Brad Heiman did not immediately respond for a request for comment on Thursday morning.
Perkins was held on $250,000 bond, police said.
