LEAGUE CITY
Police on Sunday were searching for a man in connection with a shooting earlier in the morning at a home, officials confirmed.
An arrest warrant had been issued for a Gerald Rayshon Ford, 27, of Texas City, on charges of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury in connection to the shooting, detective John Griffith, spokesman for the League City Police Department, said. His bond is set at $100,000.
Officers at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday were called to a residence in the 900 block of Olive Street about a shooting, Griffith said. They found a man with a gunshot wound to his chest.
Emergency responders transported the man to the hospital where he was taken into surgery, Griffith said.
His condition was unavailable later Sunday.
Investigators suspect the man was shot by his girlfriend’s former boyfriend, Griffith said. The shooter fled before officers arrived, he said.
Anyone with information should call 281-332-2566, police said.
