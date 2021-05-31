TEXAS CITY
A 21-year-old man died Monday morning after being shot at a Texas City bar, police said.
Texas City resident Kameron Marquis Henderson was shot in the upper thigh/groin area about 12:54 a.m., police said. The shooting happened at a bar in the 6100 block of FM 1765, police said.
Henderson was transported to HCA Mainland Center hospital, where he was declared dead, police said.
No arrests have been made, and police haven't released any more information about what happened before the shooting.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 409-643-5720 or Mainland Communities Crime Stoppers at 409-945-8477. There is a $1,000 reward for tips that lead to arrests or charges connected to the shooting.
