DICKINSON
Deputies on Thursday were investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
Deputies responding to a shooting call about 10:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of 25th Street found a man with a gunshot wound on his finger, Trochesset said.
The man told deputies he heard his doorbell ring and grabbed a firearm to go see who it was, Trochesset said.
The man opened the door to someone aiming a gun at him, Trochesset said.
The man told police he quickly closed the door with one hand while firing out of the house with his pistol, Trochesset said.
Two other men later transported themselves to area hospitals where they were treated for gunshot wounds, Trochesset said.
No one had been charged in the shooting and deputies were still investigating late Thursday, Trochesset said.
