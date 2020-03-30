DICKINSON
A county man was arrested Sunday and charged with shooting and killing his son, according to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.
Raymond Moore Jr., 52, was charged with murder Sunday evening, according the sheriff's office.
Moore is accused of shooting his son, Raymond Moore III, 32, outside the apartment they shared in an unincorporated area just outside of Dickinson.
The shooting happened at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses told police they heard two people arguing and then multiple gunshots, according to a probable cause affidavit.
One witness told police that Moore III was shot in the stomach and then crawled into the witness' living room, according to the affidavit.
Moore III was taken to HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake for emergency surgery. He died at the hospital, according to the affidavit.
Moore Jr. was held on $250,000 bond and was in custody at Galveston County Jail on Monday morning, according to jail records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.