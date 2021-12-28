A woman accused of dragging a man with her car as he tried to repossess it from the La Marque Police Department parking lot will not be prosecuted.
Nia Gray, 29, of Houston, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in February 2020. Earlier this month, the charge against her was dismissed at the recommendation of the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office.
In a filing Dec. 9, prosecutors wrote the charge “could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Gray had traveled to the La Marque police station to pick up another person, according to the original police complaint against her. While there, a man hired to make repossessions for an auto dealership attempted to take the car from the parking lot, according to the complaint.
Gray came out of the building, entered her car and tried to drive away, according to a police complaint. The man said he had been dragged by the car as she drove off, according to the police complaint.
Gray was pulled over and arrested shortly after the incident. She had been free on bond since shortly after the arrest.
Gray’s attorney notified the court they were ready for a jury trial in October. A trial date was reset three time before prosecutors asked for the case to be dismissed, according to court records.
