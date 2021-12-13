A Galveston middle school teacher faces charges of indecency with a child, a second degree felony, and a misdemeanor assault charge.
Gregory Scott Rooks, 66, was arrested Dec. 3 in connection to an Oct. 13 complaint from Collegiate Academy at Weis, 7100 Stewart Road, according to a probable cause affidavit of Rooks’ arrest.
The charges came to light Monday when parents began texting a Daily News reporter.
Rooks teaches fifth- and sixth-grade classes at Collegiate Academy, according to the district’s website.
Rooks is accused of walking up behind a child younger than 17 years of age during a class and groping her breast, according to the affidavit.
An undisclosed number of students, all younger than age 17, also were in the classroom and witnessed the incident, according to the affidavit.
Rooks is on administrative leave and has been directed to have no contact with students, parents or faculty members, said Dyann Polzin, chief human capital management and student services officer.
Child Protective Services and the district police department have conducted an investigation, she said.
“Galveston ISD continues to cooperate with law enforcement and the District Attorney’s Office as the criminal investigation is ongoing,” Polzin said. “The Galveston Independent School District strives to ensure a positive, safe and healthy learning environment for its students.”
Rooks’ bond had been set at $50,000, according to court documents.
Rooks was not in the Galveston County Jail as of Monday.
