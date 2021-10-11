GALVESTON

Galveston police are seeking help finding a 27-year-old Houston man last seen on the island about five days ago.

Everett “E.J.” Washington was last seen near 79th Street and Channelview Drive, police department spokesman Sgt. Derek Gaspard said.

Surveillance video shows Washington alone leaving the area at 11:30 p.m. Oct. 6, Gaspard said. He was walking away from a 2004 black Hyundai Santa Fe, Gaspard said.

Investigators found the car but haven’t found Washington, he said.

Washington is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing white K-Swiss shoes, a fedora and had straight black braids in his hair, Gaspard said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 409-765-3765 or 409-765-3702.

Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri.

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription