SAN LEON
A man was charged with murder Saturday in the shooting death of a San Leon woman, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
Anthony Castellanos, 21, was arrested in Houston in connection with the death of Megan Ficklen.
Ficklen, 21, died Saturday afternoon after she was shot several times before 7 a.m. in the 300 block of Seventh Street in San Leon, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
Ficklen was transported to Clear Lake Regional Hospital, where she died, Trochesset said.
Investigators found Castellanos Saturday afternoon in the 10900 block of Sage Leaf Lane in Houston, Trochesset said. Police found a pistol at the scene but hadn't connected it with the shooting in San Leon, he said.
The sheriff's office is still investigating events leading up to the shooting, Trochesset said. Investigators believe Ficklen and Castellanos lived at the Seventh Street address, he said.
Castallenos was held Sunday in the Galveston County Jail on $40,000 bond for the murder charge and on a parol warrant, according to jail records.
