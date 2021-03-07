LA MARQUE
A 14-year-old boy was killed late Friday in an auto-pedestrian accident, police have announced.
Few details of the crash, including the identity of the boy, have been released.
Officers were called at about 6:41 p.m. to the 500 block of FM 519 and found a boy was killed, officials said.
Details about who else was involved have not been released.
