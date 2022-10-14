UTMB to hold active shooter training drill By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter Oct 14, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GALVESTONThe University of Texas Medical Branch Police Department is conducting an active shooter training drill on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.The event will take place at the UTMB's Health Education Center.During the training the Health Education Center will not be accessible. José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Drill Training Shooter Sport Work University Of Texas Medical Branch Police Department Health Education Center Locations Galveston Jose Mendiola Reporter Follow Jose Mendiola Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesSante Fe woman stole from the aged and the dead, police allegeCounterfeiting charges filed in raid at Galveston boutiqueLeague City couple's arrest raises question about 'Miranda rights'Trial set to begin in infamous Corvette Concepts triple homicideTwo charged with prostitution after Texas City massage parlor raidCenterPoint to move isle center to Santa Fe; Texas City movie theater promises big actionMail theft 'an unprecedented national disaster,' police union leader saysSurge in shoplifting spikes La Marque's property crime rateFriendswood police allege cabinet business stole $13,000Motorcycle driver dies at Dickinson's 'Dead Man's Curve' CollectionsHarvest Moon Regatta sets sailCrustacean celebration takes over downtown GalvestonLeague City goes green at Eco Fest and Arbor Day CelebrationPuppy lounge popular at travel summitPaddle-out ceremony honors Ball High School student killed in crash CommentedGuest commentary: Future of abortion rights and others is in our own hands (134) Galveston County's efforts along the border worth it, officials say (129) 'Fascism' column was right for all the wrong reasons (56) Busing immigrants reveals an ugly, distorted soul (55) Guest commentary: My opponent is clueless, especially about who I am (51) Guest commentary: What kind of America do you want to live in? (50) Beto O'Rourke is the wrong choice for Texas (50) As far as spin-control goes, admission of lying is novel (44) Guest commentary: Defeating MAGA fascism requires more than electing Democrats (42) Uvalde shooting, border dominate only Texas governor debate (42)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.