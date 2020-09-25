LA MARQUE
La Marque police are investigating the case of a man's body found on the southbound feeder road of Interstate 45.
Police sent teams out to the body, found near FM 519, to look for evidence about what happened to the man, La Marque Police Department spokesman Lt. Chad Waggoner said.
Police received a call about the body about 7:30 a.m., Waggoner said.
Police had not identified the man, who appeared to be middle-aged, Waggoner said.
Waggoner wasn’t sure at 9 a.m. whether the body had any visible injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.