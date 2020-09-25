La Marque police, Sheriff's office investigate body on roadside

La Marque police and the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office investigate where a man’s body was found on the southbound feeder road of Interstate 45 near FM 519 in La Marque on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

 JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News

LA MARQUE

La Marque police are investigating the case of a man's body found on the southbound feeder road of Interstate 45.

Police sent teams out to the body, found near FM 519, to look for evidence about what happened to the man, La Marque Police Department spokesman Lt. Chad Waggoner said.

Police received a call about the body about 7:30 a.m., Waggoner said.

Police had not identified the man, who appeared to be middle-aged, Waggoner said.

Waggoner wasn’t sure at 9 a.m. whether the body had any visible injuries.

Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. 

