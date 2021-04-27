GALVESTON
A search is on for a man accused of shooting and killing his wife in La Marque, after his bond was revoked amid accusations that he stole a truck from a Houston dealership and threatened an employee with a knife.
Galveston County Judge Kerry Neves on Tuesday revoked the bond of Trent Paschal, 48. Paschal was charged with the October shooting death of his estranged wife, Savannah Paschal, in her home on Hawks View Drive in La Marque.
Prosecutors asked for Paschal’s bond to be revoked after learning he was wanted for aggravated robbery in Houston, officials said.
Houston police last week accused Paschal of stealing a truck from a Houston dealership, according to a probable cause affidavit.
On April 13, a man asked to test drive a pick-up truck at the dealership at 1535 N. Durham Drive in Houston, according to the affidavit. While in the truck with a salesman, the man pulled over at a gas station, pulled out a knife and forced the salesman out of the car, according to the affidavit.
The owner of the dealership later posted security camera footage of the man to Facebook to ask for help identifying him. That effort led police to identify Paschal as a suspect, according to the affidavit.
Upon learning of the Houston charges, prosecutors asked Neves to revoke Paschal’s bond from the murder charge. He did that during an emergency hearing on Tuesday morning.
Paschal wasn’t in custody as of Tuesday afternoon, and it’s unclear if officials know where he might be. In addition to charges of murder, aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a firearm in Galveston County, he’s been charged with aggravated assault of a public servant in Harris County.
In October, Paschal was shot by deputies in Harris County hours after Savannah Paschal was killed. Police at the time said they shot him after he raised a handgun in their direction. He was hospitalized until December because of his wounds, officials said. He was charged once he was released from the hospital and then released on a $250,000 bond.
On two occasions since his initial release from jail, prosecutors and the court considered revoking his bond. The first occasion happened in December, when Paschal missed a court date; the second occasion happened in February, when he was pulled over on a traffic violation in Friendswood and charged with a bond violation.
Paschal didn’t have his bond revoked after either incident, according to court records. After the February incident, the conditions of his bond were changed to allow him to go to the house where the shooting took place in La Marque to pick up personal property, according to records.
