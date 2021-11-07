GALVESTON

A man died early Sunday morning when he fell out of a moving car and a woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon, police said.

The man was a passenger in a car that Christine Hernandez, 37, was driving, police spokesman Sgt. Derek Gaspard said.

The car was traveling on Broadway near 77th Street about 2 a.m. Sunday, he said. 

Police believe some kind of domestic argument occurred between Hernandez and the passenger but aren’t sure how the passenger fell out of the car, Gaspard said.

The passenger was declared dead at the scene, he said. Police hadn't released his name as of Sunday afternoon. 

Police also found a handgun in the car, he said.

Hernandez was charged with driving while intoxicated and with unlawful carrying of a weapon, with bond set at $10,000, Gaspard said. 

Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription