Man dies after falling out of moving car; one arrested

By KERI HEATH
The Daily News

Nov 7, 2021

GALVESTON

A man died early Sunday morning when he fell out of a moving car and a woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon, police said.

The man was a passenger in a car that Christine Hernandez, 37, was driving, police spokesman Sgt. Derek Gaspard said.

The car was traveling on Broadway near 77th Street about 2 a.m. Sunday, he said. Police believe some kind of domestic argument occurred between Hernandez and the passenger but aren't sure how the passenger fell out of the car, Gaspard said.

The passenger was declared dead at the scene, he said. Police hadn't released his name as of Sunday afternoon. Police also found a handgun in the car, he said.

Hernandez was charged with driving while intoxicated and with unlawful carrying of a weapon, with bond set at $10,000, Gaspard said.

Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri.
