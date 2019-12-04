TEXAS CITY
A four-year veteran of the Texas City Police Department has been indicted in connection with an incident that left an arrestee with a nose injury, officials announced Wednesday.
A Galveston County Grand Jury on Tuesday indicted Shelby Wright on one count of official oppression, Chief Joe Stanton said. Her bond is set at $2,500.
Wright is accused of injuring someone in April while escorting that person to the booking area of the city jail, Stanton said.
The victim was transported to the Clear Lake Regional Medical Center as a result of the injury.
Wright arrested the person on April 2 and, after the arrest, transported the arrestee to the Texas City jail, Stanton said.
Texas City Police Department officials declined to answer follow-up questions about the incident, and so the specifics of what exactly happened were unclear.
A witness reported the injury to an on-duty captain, who reviewed video of the arrest and reported it to Stanton on April 4, officials said.
Stanton reviewed the video, began an internal affairs investigation, reassigned Wright to administrative duties and contacted the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office to review the arrest for criminal violations, Stanton said.
“The Texas City Police Department has strict policies prohibiting its police officers from using excessive force against anyone with whom they come into contact,” Stanton said.
Department officials will make a final decision on Wright’s employment after the pending criminal case, police said.
The case marks the second time in as many months that a Texas City police officer has been indicted on criminal charges.
Officer Taide Pineda was charged with driving while intoxicated in November, after fellow officers reported finding him beside the road in his personal car, officials said.
