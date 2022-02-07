GALVESTON
The woman who died in a fall from a tall ship’s mast Saturday was a volunteer and part-time employee who had passed tests to climb rigging before the fatal accident, officials said Monday.
It was not clear Monday whether human error or equipment failure caused Jill Marie Hickman Victor to fall from a mast on the tall ship Elissa.
The Port of Galveston Police Department definitively called her death an accident on Monday, while the U.S. Coast Guard said it was starting its own investigation that could take months to complete.
Victor, 58, of Nassau Bay, died Saturday after falling 35 feet from a mast aboard the Elissa while it was berthed at Pier 22.
Victor was a volunteer and part-time employee at Texas Seaport Museum’s gift shop, Galveston Historical Foundation Executive Director Dwayne Jones said. Victor was a first-year volunteer who had been training since August to sail on the ship.
The foundation, which owns the ship, annually offers sailing training classes for volunteers. The training includes teaching volunteers how to climb the ship's rigging and work sails on masts. The Elissa’s tallest mast is 99 feet high.
Volunteers choose whether they want to train for and climb the masts, and have to complete numerous exercises and tests before they’re allowed to climb, Jones said.
Victor had passed everything, Jones said.
The Port of Galveston Police Department said Saturday it was investigating why Victor wasn't properly clipped into a safety harness when she fell.
Police on Monday said they had completed the investigation and determined it to be an accident but didn't disclose why Victor's safety equipment had failed.
The police department isn't the only agency investigating Victor's death.
The Coast Guard on Monday confirmed investigators from its marine safety unit in Texas City were looking into the death. An investigation could take up to six months to complete, a spokesperson said.
The historical foundation’s training program and its trainers are certified by the Coast Guard. The program is recertified annually, Jones said.
“It’s pretty carefully measured,” Jones said. “The Coast Guard watches all those things very carefully.”
The historical foundation had no record of other accidents aboard the Elissa, Jones said.
Two other agencies that investigate deaths in workplaces or seafaring vessels said they weren’t involved in investigations regarding the Elissa
A Department of Labor spokesman said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration isn't investing Victor's death.
"OSHA is not investigating because all of the people who work at that museum are volunteers and not paid staff," Deputy Regional Director of Public Affairs Juan J. Rodriguez said. "OSHA is the agency in charge of worker safety and health, but there has to be an employee and employer relationship."
Rodriguez didn’t respond to a follow-up question after The Daily News learned that Victor was a parttime museum employee.
The National Transportation Safety Board said it hadn’t opened any investigations.
The historical foundation on Monday said it was conducting an internal review of its practices because of Victor's death.
The historical foundation owns the Elissa, which is the centerpiece of the Texas Seaport Museum. The foundation acquired and restored the 145-year-old ship in the 1970s. The ship occasionally leaves the port for sails or to be repaired in a drydock.
No decisions had been made about the future of the training and volunteer program or about plans to sail the Elissa in the spring, Jones said.
