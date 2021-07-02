DICKINSON
Authorities on Friday charged a 24-year-old woman with manslaughter in the Thursday morning death of a teenager who was hit by a truck on state Highway 3.
League City resident Kelsey Carlson, 24, was arrested and charged Friday afternoon with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, according to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.
Carlson is accused of driving a Ford F-150 pick-up truck that struck and killed 18-year-old Dickinson resident Jonathan Ibarra as he was walking on state Highway 3 early Thursday morning.
Carlson was arrested shortly after the crash, and deputies reported she showed signs of intoxication, according to the sheriff’s office.
Carlson previously had been charged with a drunken driving misdemeanor and was released on bond Thursday. On Friday, she was arrested and held on $100,000 bond on the new charge, according to the sheriff’s office.
Carlson no longer was listed in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Friday afternoon.
