TEXAS CITY
Teas City police are investigating robberies committed Thursday and Saturday by similarly described gunmen.
Police are trying to determine whether the two robberies were committed by the same person, Texas City Police Department spokesman Cpl. Allen Bjerke said.
The first robbery happened at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the M&M Food Store, 1820 25th Ave., Bjerke said. An employee of the store told officers the man who robbed the store took cash and two packs of cigarettes before he fled, Bjerke said.
The employee told police the man wore a surgical mask, grey gloves, black clothing and a Chicago Bull's baseball cap, Bjerke said. The employee told police the man had a handgun, Bjerke said.
The second robbery happened 7:15 p.m. Saturday at Boost Mobile, 2936 Palmer Highway, Bjerke said. A man took cash and three cell phones before fleeing, Bjerke said. An employee told police the man wore a surgical mask, grey gloves, black clothing and a Chicago Bull's baseball cap, Bjerke said.
Police withheld how much cash was taken in both robberies, Bjerke said.
The Mainland Communities Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest or charges filed in this case, Bjerke said. People with information and would like to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at (409) 945-TIPS (8477) or online at p3tips.com.
