GALVESTON
Investigators don’t suspect foul play in the death of a man whose body was found Saturday morning in a vehicle parked on a downtown street.
Galveston and University of Texas Medical Branch police responded to a report of a deceased person in the 300 block of Mechanic Street about 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
They found the body of man in his 50s in a gray SUV parked in that block, police said.
An investigation was underway, Galveston police Sgt. Xavier Hancock said.
— Angela Wilson
