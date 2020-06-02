BACLIFF
A 41-year-old man was arrested Monday evening in connection with a Bacliff shooting death on Sunday, according to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.
Bacliff resident Jason Harrington, 41, was charged with murder in the death of Larry Colton, 52, inside a home in the 4400 block of Seventh Street.
The shooting happened about 9 p.m. Sunday, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said. Colton was shot multiple times, Trochesset said.
Harrington was identified as a suspect in the shooting after deputies spoke to witnesses, according to a probable cause affidavit released Tuesday.
Harrington turned himself in Monday at the Galveston County Sheriff's Office in Bacliff, according to the affidavit. Harrington claimed he shot Colton in self-defense, according to the affidavit.
The sheriff's office, however, said Harrington's version of events "was not corroborated by other witnesses at the scene," according to the affidavit.
Harrington told deputies he shot Colton with a 9mm handgun, according to the affidavit. Investigators later found a 9mm handgun at his home, according to the affidavit.
Colton did not have a home address and was considered a transient, according to the Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office. Public records show Colton had home addresses in San Leon and in Amarillo.
Neither Harrington nor Colton are listed as living at the address where the shooting took place.
Harrington was held on $250,000 bond and was still in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Tuesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.