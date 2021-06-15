Bolivar Peninsula Fire

Flames consume a house on Overton Avenue in Port Bolivar on Tuesday, June 15. One person was killed in the fire, according to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.

 COURTESY/Galveston County Sheriff's Office

PORT BOLIVAR

One person died Tuesday morning in a house fire on Bolivar Peninsula, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.

The fire occurred on Overton Avenue in Port Bolivar, Trochesset said. It was first reported about 6 a.m., he said.

One person was found inside the house. Officials still were working Tuesday morning to identify the person and notify next of kin, Trochesset said. 

The person is believed to be a Bolivar Peninsula resident, not a visitor, Trochesset said. Only one person was believed to be in the house at the time of the fire, he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

 

John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription