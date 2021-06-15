PORT BOLIVAR
One person died Tuesday morning in a house fire on Bolivar Peninsula, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
The fire occurred on Overton Avenue in Port Bolivar, Trochesset said. It was first reported about 6 a.m., he said.
One person was found inside the house. Officials still were working Tuesday morning to identify the person and notify next of kin, Trochesset said.
The person is believed to be a Bolivar Peninsula resident, not a visitor, Trochesset said. Only one person was believed to be in the house at the time of the fire, he said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
