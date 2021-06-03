GALVESTON
A La Marque man last week was sentenced to five years in state prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in a 2018 crash that killed an 88-year-old woman.
Juwan Brown, 34, was sentenced on May 24.
Brown was driving a car that crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of state Highway 3 and Ross Street in January 2018.
The crash killed La Marque resident Thelma Autrey, 88.
Brown wasn’t immediately arrested after the crash. In September 2018, he was indicted on intoxicated manslaughter charges and accused of being under the influence of marijuana and Alprazolam, an anxiety medication, at the time of the crash. Brown was accused of running a red light. His driver’s license had been suspended before the crash, and he had no insurance, according to court records.
Brown still was in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Thursday.
— John Wayne Ferguson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.