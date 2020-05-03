LEAGUE CITY
League City Police arrested a 21-year-old man after a brief chase south along I-45, spokesman Sgt. Robert Murphy said.
Police responded around 1:30 p.m. to a call of a reckless driver around the intersection of I-45 and FM 517, Murphy said.
Police followed the car for a few minutes to the area north of the Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, he said.
No one was hurt in the pursuit and it did not cause any wrecks, Murphy said.
A man was arrested for fleeing from police, Murphy said.
Police did not suspect alcohol or drugs were a factor in the chase initially, Murphy said. The investigation is still ongoing.
