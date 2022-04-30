GALVESTON

A man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound Friday night on a Galveston beach, police said. 

Police believe the gunshot wound was self-inflected, Galveston Police Department spokesman Sgt. Derek Gaspard said. 

Police were called to 12th Street and Seawall Boulevard about 10:30 p.m. Friday for a welfare check, he said. 

Police found a car on the seawall and the person in the grassy area of the beach with a gunshot wound, he said. 

The man's name wasn't immediately released.

Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. 

