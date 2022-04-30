Man found dead on Galveston beach after suspected suicide By KERI HEATH The Daily News Keri Heath Reporter Author twitter Author email Apr 30, 2022 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GALVESTONA man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound Friday night on a Galveston beach, police said. Police believe the gunshot wound was self-inflected, Galveston Police Department spokesman Sgt. Derek Gaspard said. Police were called to 12th Street and Seawall Boulevard about 10:30 p.m. Friday for a welfare check, he said. Police found a car on the seawall and the person in the grassy area of the beach with a gunshot wound, he said. The man's name wasn't immediately released. Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gunshot Police Wound Derek Gaspard Beach Seawall Car Locations Galveston Keri Heath Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Keri Heath Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesWoman charged with stealing $60K from Galveston businessSon of former NFL player pleads guilty to stealing Super Bowl ringsMichigan-based grocer continues market push with League City storeLa Marque head football coach picked to lead Texas CityWoman found dead in Galveston BayMan killed in Texas City shooting identifiedMan pleads to manslaughter over Galveston overdose deathGalveston prepares for car weekend reminiscent of 'slab' eventGalveston district uncovers cryptocurrency-mining devices at schoolsIn Galveston, a complex case of campus crypto-hustling CollectionsGalveston County Fair & Rodeo auctionGalveston County Fair & Rodeo continuesGalveston County Fair & Rodeo continuesTriathletes compete in Ironman 70.3 in GalvestonIn Focus: Blue Jays 4, Astros 3In Focus: Dynamo 4, Earthquakes 3Texas City observes 75th anniversary of the 1947 DisasterGalveston College showcases programs at Island FestIn Focus: Angels 7, Astros 2In Focus: Angels 6, Astros 0 CommentedMake America Great Again by not voting for Democrats (83) Guest commentary: Tripoli treaty shows US was founded as a secular state (66) The US needs immigrants as much they need the US (60) Don't fall for the GOPs deflections in November (59) When they attack difference, Christians attack God's creations (39) Guest commentary: Democrats must stop engineering, let the market work (30) Question of the week: Should the Texas-Mexico governments reinstate orders requiring commercial trucks from Mexico to undergo additional border inspections in effort to curb immigration? (26) Violent weekend leaves two dead; police searching for answers (20) It's optics and cryptics in Galveston's marshal debate (19) Camps and campaigns form in fight over Galveston's code enforcement (18)
