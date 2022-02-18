LEAGUE CITY

Police called off the search at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday for a person who had led officers on a cross-county chase in a car stolen in Galveston, police said.

Police searched for the person on the west side of the intersection of Interstate 45 and FM 646, League City Police Department spokesman John Griffith said.

Galveston police had gotten reports of a car theft at 33rd Street and Avenue M 1/2 about 6 p.m., Galveston Police Department spokesman Sgt. Derek Gaspard said.

Police saw the vehicle crossing the Galveston Causeway north and tried to stop it, but the driver evaded them, he said.

Galveston police passed the pursuit to League City police, he said.

League City police had found the car by about 7 p.m. and were chasing the driver and a passenger on foot, Gaspard said.

They called off the search without making any arrests about 8:30 p.m., Griffith said.

Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. 

