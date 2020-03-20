GALVESTON
A man died Friday morning after he drove his motorcycle off a feeder road in Galveston and struck a traffic sign, the Galveston Police Department said.
The man's name was not immediately released.
The crash happened before 9 a.m on the feeder road at 7800 Broadway in Galveston. A man took the northbound Teichman Road exit off of Interstate 45 before the crash, police said.
Witnesses said the man appeared to have swerved to avoid debris in the roadway, police said.
The man swerved off the road and struck a traffic sign, police said. He was declared dead at the scene.
The Galveston Police Department and Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office were still investigating Friday morning. Both northbound lanes of the feeder road were closed for the investigation.
