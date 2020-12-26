LA MARQUE
A man died after the vehicle he was driving in was shot at and then crashed on Interstate 45 early Saturday morning, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
The man had not been identified as of Saturday afternoon, Trochesset said. No arrests had been made.
The shooting happened about 2 a.m. near the Interstate 45 intersection with FM 1764 in La Marque, Trochesset said.
The man was apparently traveling east and turning north onto the highway when he was shot, Trochesset said. A witness in a car ahead of the man's vehicle said she heard what might have been gun shots, Trochesset said.
The man's vehicle swerved across the highway crashed into a barrier, Trochesset said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. It had not yet been determined whether the man was killed by being shot or by the crash, Trochesset said.
