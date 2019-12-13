Update, 1:30 p.m.
Texas City High School students will be sent home early as authorities continue to investigate a threat made against the school.
Bus riders will be dismissed from the north end of Stingaree Stadium, 1431 9th Ave N, at 1:30 p.m., the school district said.
Car riders will be released at 1:45 p.m. behind the high school, the district said.
Students who drove themselves will be released at 2 p.m. if they have vehicle keys with them, the district said. However, students whose keys are still inside the high school building will not be allowed to re-enter the school.
All evening events at the high school have also been canceled, the district said.
Original Article
TEXAS CITY
Texas City High School has been evacuated because of a bomb threat, the school district said.
In an alert sent out at about 12:30 p.m., the Texas City Independent School District said the district had received a threat about a "potential bomb threat" on Friday morning.
Students and staff were evacuated from the school and police were called to sweep the grounds for threats, the district said.
Police are blocking access to the school grounds and parents are not being allowed to pick up their students as of 12:45 p.m.
"Our message to parents is to stay away," school district spokeswoman Melissa Tortorici said.
There have been no reported injuries or arrests.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.