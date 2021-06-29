GALVESTON
The woman killed inside her Galveston Pine Street home Monday was Desiree Hartnett, 61, a former Galveston ISD teacher, police said Tuesday.
Hartnett's son, Gregory Hartnett Jr., 32, was arrested and charged with murder Tuesday morning, according to police records. He also was charged with misdemeanor evading arrest, according to police records.
Desiree Hartnett died during an altercation at her home, police said Monday. Gregory Hartnett Jr. was taken into custody a short time after police responded to a 911 call about 9 a.m. Monday.
Gregory Hartnett was held on $307,500 bond and was still in custody as of Monday morning.
The Galveston Independent School District confirmed on Monday Desiree Hartnett was a former teacher for the district. She worked as bilingual coordinator for the district before her retirement, officials said.
Public records show Gregory Hartnett had the same home address as Desiree Hartnett.
Court records show Gregory Hartnett has a history of arrests dating back to 2006. He had been arrested three times on domestic violence charges, and was convicted on a misdemeanor family violence charge in 2019. He was sentenced to 24 days in jail in that incident.
