FRIENDSWOOD
A woman was charged with trademark counterfeiting this week after being accused of selling fake luxury face masks out of her Friendswood home.
Hong An Ngu, 31, was arrested Sunday and charged with trademark counterfeiting, according to the Friendswood Police Department. The charges stem from an undercover investigation in December that resulted in police seizing more than 22,000 allegedly counterfeit masks from Ngu's home, according to the department.
Ngu was arrested after a private investigator called police to report her for selling falsely branded face masks bearing luxury brand names, including Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Rolex.
The investigator works for the luxury manufacturers and investigates intellectual property theft, according to a police complaint.
Ngu was advertising face masks on a Facebook page and selling individual masks at $3 a piece, according to the complaint.
Police in December sent an undercover officer to buy masks from Ngu, according to the Friendswood Police Department. After the undercover officer bought two masks from Ngu, investigators raided her home and seized 22,104 more masks, according to the department.
Ngu is accused of manufacturing or selling counterfeit items with a value of between $30,000 and $150,000. The charge is a third-degree felony, which carries a punishment of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
Ngu was arrested in Friendswood on Sunday. Bond was set at $5,000, and she no longer was in custody at the Galveston County Jail as of Thursday morning.
