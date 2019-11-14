GALVESTON
The U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday evening retrieved two men from an uninhabited island in West Galveston Bay.
The men were on a barge that ran aground on Mud Island on Wednesday evening, the Coast Guard said. The men called for help because they were stuck and exposed to inclement weather. Winds on Wednesday evening gusted as strong as 17 mph.
Mud Island is a 2-mile long marshland west of San Luis Pass Bridge.
The Coast Guard sent a helicopter to airlift the two men from the barge and transported them to an airport in Houston. The men were not injured and did not request medical assistance.
— John Wayne Ferguson
