GALVESTON
A Galveston Police Department officer was arrested Monday and charged with a misdemeanor over a Sept. 10 vehicle crash in a Santa Fe apartment complex parking lot, officials confirmed Tuesday.
Eduardo Eguis, 36, turned himself in Monday at the Galveston County Jail. He was charged with a misdemeanor offense related to striking an unattended vehicle and failing to inform the owner, according to the Galveston Police Department. His bond was set at $1,000, according to the department.
Eguis is accused of backing his car into a parked vehicle at the apartment complex on Avenue Q 1/2 in Santa Fe just after midnight Sept. 10, according to the Santa Fe Police Department. Several people witnessed the parked vehicle being struck, and the collision was recorded on a security camera, Santa Fe Police Department spokesman Sgt. Greg Boody said.
Eguis is accused of driving off without attempting to inform the parked vehicle's owner, police said.
Under the law, anyone who strikes an unattended vehicle is required to find its owner or leave contact information in a conspicuous place.
Eguis was charged with a class B misdemeanor, meaning he is accused of causing more than $200 damage to another vehicle. No one was injured in the collision.
The Santa Fe Police Department notified the Galveston Police Department on Sept. 10 and issued a warrant for Eguis' arrest on Sept. 15.
Eguis was placed on administrative leave Sept. 16, according to the Galveston Police Department. On Monday, he was placed on leave without pay, pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.
Eguis has worked at the Galveston Police Department since 2013. He is a K-9 unit officer.
