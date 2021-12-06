GALVESTON

The U.S. Coast Guard on Monday evening ended its search for 94-year-old man who went missing in the Gulf of Mexico during a solo fishing trip.

Frank Marinic was last seen Nov. 30 as he was leaving on the trip. He was supposed to return Saturday.

The Coast Guard call Marinic a well-known and experienced maritime worker and a pillar in the Galveston fishing community.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who know him during this most difficult time," said Capt. Keith Donohue, the deputy commander of Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston.

When he didn't return as planned, Marinic's friends reported him missing, according to the Coast Guard.

Marinic was believed to be good health, and it wasn't unusual for him to leave on fishing trips alone, officials said.

The Coast Guard began a search using helicopters and airplanes Saturday. Searchers located Marinic's boat, the Mar Boa, about 90 miles southeast of Galveston.

A rescue swimmer was lowered down to the vessel but found that Marinic wasn't aboard the ship.

An air search continued Monday, ultimately searching 3,087 square miles for signs of Marinic or his body, according to the Coast Guard.

A Coast Guard spokesman said Monday evening the search had been suspended and wouldn't continue unless new information emerged about Marinic's whereabouts.

