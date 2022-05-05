LA MARQUE

An overturned cement truck is blocking traffic on the northbound lanes of Interstate 45 in La Marque, police said.

Police received a called about the truck around 1:30 p.m., according to the La Marque Police Department. The truck had turned over on its side between Exits 10 and 11, police said.

There were no major injuries, although the truck's driver was taken to a local hospital, police said.

Traffic could be delayed for some time as workers attempt to right the truck and clean up material the accident left on the roadway, police said.

One lane of traffic in the northbound lane had been reopened by 2:30 p.m.

John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.

