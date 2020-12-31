LA MARQUE
Two teenagers were arrested Thursday morning after a man was shot in the head and killed, capping a week of deadly violence, officials said.
Derion Chambers, 18, of Galveston, was shot and killed just before midnight in La Marque, according to the Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office.
It was the third fatal shooting in Galveston County in the past week and an apparent continuation of a rash of gun violence that has swept across the county in recent months.
The latest shooting happened just before midnight near the 2400 block of Main Street, according to the La Marque Police Department. A police officer was patrolling nearby and saw a four-door car leaving the area after shots were fired, police said.
The officer pulled the car over and detained two people. A third person got out of the car and ran; that person is unidentified and still at large, police said.
While the people from the first car were being detained, two men who had been wounded in a shooting pulled up in another car, police said.
Police did not describe the men's injuries but confirmed that one of them had died.
The Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Thursday that Chambers had died of a gunshot wound to the head.
Chambers turned 18 on Dec. 24, according to public records.
The two men detained in the car were both charged with crimes.
Keandre Green, 19, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the shooting, police said. Deryus Phillips, 17, was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, a misdemeanor, police said.
Both men were still in police custody Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Chambers' death added to what has been one of the most violent weeks in the county this year. Three people had been shot and killed in the county since Saturday and another person was seriously wounded.
On Saturday, Malik Hunter, 25, of La Marque, was shot and killed while he was driving an SUV onto Interstate 45 near the intersection with FM 176 at the La Marque-Texas City line.
On Tuesday, Montrell Grimes, 17, of Galveston, was shot while sitting in a vehicle near the 3700 block of Ball Street in Galveston, police said.
Grimes apparently fled his shooter and sought help at the Galveston Police Department headquarters, about a mile and a half away from the attack, police said. He died after being transported to the University of Texas Medical Branch.
On Wednesday, a 26-year-old man was shot and seriously wounded while sitting in front of a Friendswood Wingstop restaurant in the 3100 block of FM 528.
Police haven't officially connected any of the shootings, although police officials have speculated that some of shootings are linked because of their similarities and close timing.
Even before the past week, there had been a rash of gun violence across the county, including a man shot while sitting on his porch in Dickinson in September and an 18-year-old man shot while driving on FM 646 in League City in October.
On Dec. 9, a La Marque police officer shot and killed Joshua Feast, 22, who was sought in connection to a shooting investigation, according to police.
La Marque Police Chief Kirk Jackson alluded to the spate of violence that has been occurring in the county and said the neighborhood where Feast was shot was the site of multiple calls for service about shots fired in the weeks before.
In November, the La Marque Police Department announced it had seized 78 guns and helped file more than 40 federal gun charges, as part of an effort with state and federal authorities to crack down on violent crimes in the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.