Police arrested a man and charged him with multiple felonies accusing him of attempting to run away from a traffic stop and crashing into a fence, police said.
John Florence Jr., 25, was charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, evading arrest with a previous conviction and violating a protective order, according to police records.
He was also held on a Galveston County warrant for aggravated robbery, and two Harris County warrants for unlawful possession of a firearm, according to police records.
Police allege Florence ran from a traffic stop in the 1200 block of 17th Avenue North at about 7:50 a.m. Friday. Florence's vehicle crashed in a fence before he attempted to run away on foot and entered a home, according to police.
Negotiators convinced Florence to leave his house and surrender, police said.
The aggravated assault warrant is in connection to a March robbery in the parking lot a grocery store on 6th Street North, police said. A man was struck in the head with a gun as he entered the store. The attacker took his car, police said. Florence is accused of being the attacker.
Florence was being held at the Texas City municipal jail Friday afternoon. He was expected to be transferred Friday evening or Saturday morning to the Galveston County Jail, police said.
