GALVESTON
Three Galveston police officers shot a man brandishing a weapon late Wednesday night, police said. The man, who police say refused to drop the weapon, was transported to the hospital in serious medical condition, police said.
Officers responded to a call about 9:50 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a man firing a weapon in the 1300 block of Bay Meadows Drive, department spokesman Lt. Xavier Hancock said.
Three officers confronted, a man, 56, who was wearing a ballistic vest, Hancock said. The officer asked the man to drop the weapon he was holding and he refused to do so, Hancock said.
The three officered fired at the man, striking him multiple times, Hancock said.
The man was transported to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital, where he was listed in serious medical condition, Hancock said.
None of the officers involved were injured, Hancock said.
The department did not release more information about events leading up to the shooting or the identities of any of the people involved.
All three officers involved are on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated, Hancock said.
The Galveston County District Attorney's Office and Galveston County Sheriff's Office are conducting the investigation.
(1) comment
I look forward to reading more about this.
