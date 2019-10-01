LA MARQUE
Texas City Independent School District lifted a "lockout" at La Marque High School just before 2 p.m. after reports of shots fired in the area was ruled a false alarm, officials said.
The school went into lockdown mode, meaning no one could enter or leave the school before 1:20 p.m., after reports of two shots fired in the area, Texas City Independent School District spokeswoman Melissa Tortorici said.
Police investigated the area and found no evidence of shots fired in the area, La Marque Police Chief Kirk Jackson said.
"One of the teachers heard what they thought to be two gunshots,” Jackson said.
