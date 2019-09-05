GALVESTON

The U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday medevacked a man from a crude oil tanker about 20 miles offshore of Galveston, officials announced Thursday.

Representatives for the Coast Guard did not know the man’s age by deadline Thursday, but said he was transported to the University of Texas Medical Branch in stable condition.

Crew members aboard the oil tanker Pacific Jewels called the Coast Guard to report that a member of the crew suffered a back injury, and a duty flight surgeon recommended medevac, officials said.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew went to the scene and picked up the crew member, officials said.

Matt deGrood: 409-683-5230; matt.degrood@galvnews.com

