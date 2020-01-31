LA MARQUE
A former La Marque city employee has been sentenced to 10 years’ probation for possession of child pornography, prosecutors said.
A judge Friday sentenced Brandon Douglas Haynes, 31, to probation for two counts of possession of child pornography, Chief Assistant District Attorney Matthew Shawhan said. Haynes had pleaded guilty to the two counts in November but didn’t face sentencing until Friday.
Haynes will have to pay a $5,000 fine and serve 180 days in county jail as a condition of his probation, Shawhan said.
He also must register as a sex offender, according to court records.
Officers with the Pearland Police Department found photos and videos of young children performing sex acts on adults on Haynes’ computer and other devices in his home in a November 2018 search, according to a police complaint.
Haynes was identified during an investigation of a network of people sharing child pornography online, according to the complaint.
The city of La Marque in January 2019 confirmed it had employed Haynes as an information technology technician from 2016 until January 2019. He was fired for violating city rules regarding ethical conduct.
The city inspected its computer systems after Haynes was arrested but didn’t find any illicit content on city property, officials said.
