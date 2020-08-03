TEXAS CITY
A city worker Monday morning found a man dead in a grassy median between Emmett F. Lowry Expressway and a feeder road, police said.
The body was found about 8:15 a.m. in the 4100 block of the expressway, between the two eastbound lanes.
Police have not determined a cause of death as of Monday afternoon, Police Department spokesman Cpl. Allen Bjerke said.
The man appears to be a Hispanic male, Bjerke said. His body showed no obvious signs of trauma, Bjerke said. The Galveston County Medical Examiners Office will determine a cause of death and attempt to identify the man in coming days, he said.
Eastbound traffic on the feeder road was blocked as police investigated the scene, Bjerke said.
