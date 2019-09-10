BACLIFF
A Galveston County Sheriff's Office deputy shot and wounded a man in Bacliff on Monday evening.
The man was shot after he charged at deputies while armed with a shotgun, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
The man survived the shooting and was charged with a felony on Tuesday morning.
Chris McDonald, of Bacliff, was charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer, Trochesset said. His bond was set at $250,000, Trochesset said. He was still in the hospital Tuesday morning and had not yet been booked into the county jail, he said.
The shooting happened about 9 p.m. at RV park in the 600 block of Mile Road in Bacliff, Trochesset said.
The incident that led to the shooting began before that, during an argument between McDonald and his brother in Pasadena, Trochesset said. After McDonald left Pasadena, one of his family members called police with concern he might hurt himself or others, Trochesset said.
Deputies were sent to the man's travel trailer. After they arrived, McDonald fired a shotgun multiple times both inside and outside of the trailer, Trochesset said.
McDonald was shot after leaving the trailer and charging at the deputies, Trochesset said. The deputies reported that McDonald was yelling "Kill me" before he was shot, Trochesset said.
McDonald was not killed. He was taken to a local hospital, underwent surgery and was expected to survive, Trochesset said.
The deputy who shot McDonald was placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated, Trochesset said. He did not immediately identify the deputy. No deputies were injured during the incident, Trochesset said,
The Texas Rangers were called to conduct an outside investigation of the shooting, Trochesset said.
