GALVESTON
One woman was arrested early Tuesday morning after a man was shot in the stomach at a West End house, police said.
Alanise Gee, 22, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Galveston Police Department spokesman Lt. Xavier Hancock said. She was held on $80,000 bond, according to jail records.
Police were called to the 22900 block of Lunes Street about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday about a disturbance between two people and a shooting, Hancock said.
Galveston and Jamaica Beach police department officers found a man, 28, with a gunshot wound in his abdomen, Hancock said.
Police reported finding Gee in the house, Hancock said. Police did not report finding a weapon at the house, he said.
The man was transported to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital and was in stable medical condition as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Hancock said.
Gee and the man are related by marriage and neither is a Galveston resident, Hancock said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.