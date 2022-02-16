The Galveston County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in connection to the Feb. 10 hit-and-run death of a woman along a Bacliff road.
Juan Sanchez Camacho, 56, was charged Tuesday with accident involving death, according to the sheriff's office.
Sanchez Camacho is accused of driving the truckthat hit Carol Paola Vazquez, 38, of Bacliff, Feb. 10 morning. Vazquez died at the scene of the crash, according to the sheriff's office.
Sheriff's office investigators had spent most of the last week attempting to identify a suspect, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said Wednesday morning. The only evidence they had as of Tuesday was a blurry photograph of a truck, Trochesset said.
Deputies were in Bacliff on Tuesday looking for vehicles that matched the photograph when they spotted Sanchez Camacho's truck, Trochesset said. A short time later, Sanchez Camacho turned himself in at a sheriff's office substation, Trochesset said.
Trochesset said he believed Sanchez Camacho saw the deputies and decided to surrender.
Vazquez was struck on Gordy Road after leaving a house on Reppert Street, about a half mile north of the crash. Vazquez was involved in a disturbance at the Reppert Street house, but left before deputies arrived, officials said.
It's still unclear whether the crash was related to the earlier disturbance, Trochesset said.
Sanchez Camacho was being held in the Galveston County Jail on $50,000 bond. He still was in custody Wednesday morning.
