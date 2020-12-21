LA MARQUE
The city early Monday released the body camera video of the shooting death of Joshua Feast, 22, the Hitchcock man killed by a La Marque Police officer Dec. 9, with city officials vowing to release information as they could.
The video, which Sheriff Henry Trochesset has said depicted Feast pointing a gun at Officer Jose Santos, is less than definitive.
Santos arrives at the beginning of the video, before audio begins and calls out to Feast, city officials said.
During the subsequent exchange, Santos fires one shot while Feast was facing away from him.
The reason there is no audio of the first 30 seconds of the exchange, when Santos fires, is because Axon body cameras buffer for the first 30 seconds and only records video, city officials said.
Feast then ran for about 30 yards before collapsing in the driveway of a nearby residence in the 1000 block of Pirtle Street, officials said.
This is a developing story.
Matt, when you get stopped by the police do you get out with a gun in your hand? Looks pretty definitive to me. The GDN never lets the truth get in the way of a good story.
